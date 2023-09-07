Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4.03 Million in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 386,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 15.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,251,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 165,168 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Feutune Light Acquisition by 586.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 580,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 495,661 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Feutune Light Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,675. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

