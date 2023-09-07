Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVCB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

