7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII) Holdings Lowered by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VII – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VII traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.