Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CETUU remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

