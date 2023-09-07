Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 249,800 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 142.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,800 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.48% of Cartica Acquisition worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

CITE remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Thursday. 1,000,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

