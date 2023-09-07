Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 290,686 Shares of Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECA – Free Report) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,686 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Denali Capital Acquisition were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Denali Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.87 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Denali Capital Acquisition Profile

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

