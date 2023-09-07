Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,314 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,855,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $54.76 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

