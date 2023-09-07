Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.
Brunswick Price Performance
BC stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.
Brunswick Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Reasons GameStop Will Pop and 4 Why it Won’t
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This is How to Get the Best Exposure to AI App Development
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.