Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.