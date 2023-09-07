Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $961,000 Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,081 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 110.78%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

