11,911 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

