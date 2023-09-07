Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Shares of PZZA opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

