eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of eXp World worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eXp World by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at $533,744,370.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jian Cheng sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $1,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,164,889 shares of company stock worth $24,996,528. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.68 and a beta of 2.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 400.08%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

