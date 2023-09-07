Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $33,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $17,880,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI opened at $73.82 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

