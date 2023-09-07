Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,331 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE OMC opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.