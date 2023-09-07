Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,423 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ACGL stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

