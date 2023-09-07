The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,326 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Middleby worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after buying an additional 699,205 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.52.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

