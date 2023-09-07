Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.54% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $195.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $173.51 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The firm has a market cap of $420.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

