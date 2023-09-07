Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $5.52 Million in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global Star Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLST. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Star Acquisition alerts:

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

GLST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition ( NASDAQ:GLST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.