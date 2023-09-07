Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 427.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fintech Ecosystem Development news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $2,158,461.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

