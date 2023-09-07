Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $411,000. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,891,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

