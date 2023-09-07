Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $239.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

