Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 557 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $140.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.