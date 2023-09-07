Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690,707 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $177,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $271,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

