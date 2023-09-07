Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 25,594 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 232.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Kadant worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $315,881.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Flynn sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total value of $315,881.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,221 shares of company stock valued at $706,269 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $219.84 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.19 and a 1 year high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.86.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.14 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

