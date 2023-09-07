Periscope Capital Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,820 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of AltC Acquisition worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in AltC Acquisition by 80.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AltC Acquisition by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 123.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 250.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

ALCC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 8,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.