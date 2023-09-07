Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $70.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.