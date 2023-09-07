Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after acquiring an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,948 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $258,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,755.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock valued at $908,800. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSD opened at $156.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

