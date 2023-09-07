Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

