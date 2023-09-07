Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.12. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

