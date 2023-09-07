O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.07.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

