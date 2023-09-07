Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

