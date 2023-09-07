O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 111,351 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 488.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,351 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ventas by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ventas by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of VTR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

