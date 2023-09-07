O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $231.61 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

