O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,494 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TTE opened at $64.13 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

