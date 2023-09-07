Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 993.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,896 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,954 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.59 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

