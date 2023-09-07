Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $37,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,058.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 949,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

