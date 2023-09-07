Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dover worth $37,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

