O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

