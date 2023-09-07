Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,970,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,570,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

