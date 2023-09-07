O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.87 Million Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Oxford Industries worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $420.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

