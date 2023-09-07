O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 12,941 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,853 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,039 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

HAL opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

