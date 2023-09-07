Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $41,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

