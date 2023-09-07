O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Avala Global LP acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,332,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.