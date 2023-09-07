e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,243 shares of company stock valued at $18,157,542. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

