O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after acquiring an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

