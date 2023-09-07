Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cintas worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $495.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

