O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,767,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,334,000 after acquiring an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 267,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,945,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 13.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

