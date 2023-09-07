Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.77% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $774,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after buying an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $176,765,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

