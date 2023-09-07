MML Investors Services LLC Sells 11,392 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

