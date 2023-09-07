MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

DE traded down $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.53. 102,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.63 and its 200 day moving average is $399.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

